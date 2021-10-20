I am writing in support of Katrena Hauger for Mountain View School District Zone 5!
Katrena was born and raised in Idaho County, graduating in 1981 from Grangeville High School. She has a strong knowledge of our community, its history and maintains strong, conservative beliefs and values in the positive functioning of our schools.
Katrena has strong knowledge of both state and district funding and operations. One of her primary efforts as a school board member will be to provide clarity and transparency to the overall budget. She will achieve this through asking the deep questions about how and where the money is being distributed. In addition, she will work to develop a budget committee of stakeholders (including but not limited to administration, board members, local community members, educators, etc.) to create a wise and clear spending plan of the district money. She also believes in the strong need for advocating legislatively at the state level for continued and additional funding.
Katrena has extensive background in Idaho Educational Code Law, including experience working at the legislative level regarding education legislation through committee meetings and testifying on education bills. She also has vast experience working on other boards, holding various leadership positions (secretary, vice president, president, sponsorship chairman).
When asked what she believes are a few of the greatest challenges she sees facing MVSD 244 her responses include:
“Generating reliable funding sources including but not limited to – running a successful levy if and when needed and utilizing available state and local resources”.
“Establishing successful District employee recruitment of experienced and credited educators, and retention of veteran personnel to maintain a high level of education for our students”.
To wrap up, Katrena has 35 years of high-quality experience in the field of Education. She is a second-generation educator, her mother, Gail Foltz, taught for this school district for 36 years, and her dad was from Stites. Katrena’s ties to this district run deep and she would bring to the board a strong dedication, a professional presence, a concerned listener and communicator, and an experienced messenger of legislative educational law.
Kirstin Jensen
Parent, community member, University of Idaho Educator
Grangeville
