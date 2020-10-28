So, Skip Brandt [Oct. 21 guest opinion] accuses this 40-year resident of lack of insight into the dumpster history. If some may recall, Mr. Brandt was the one fighting to have a huge garbage receiving station on Mt. Idaho Grade Road where Cook and Sons are now located. The people objected. It didn’t happen. All I know is that until 11 years ago we had great service, no problems, no complaints. Then Simmons got the contract. So now we are told there will be convenient sites in Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kooskia and Riggins. Convenient for whom? Simmons. When the current dumpsters are removed and people who live many miles from the new site are expected to haul trash to town, where do you think some of that garbage will end up? Look for an increase in your annual fee even though you are now spending money on gas every week.
For those who think they still have some say regarding this arrangement between the commission and Simmons, mark your calendars. Please attend the commissioners meeting Dec. 1. Have your questions ready, speak your concerns, and hold them accountable. It is your right as county citizens to do so.
Kim Chenoweth
Grangeville
