The imaginative AA defamation brigade that followed me around for over 10 years and had worked itself up into a frenzy, was able to funnel hundreds of people into my life in order to professionally harass me. All the honorable upstanding citizens from the private sector got on board because apparently they thought I was a bad guy for not converting to the counselors own personal religious organization.
Now, however, my last letter that came out in this newspaper last summer, on 6-17-20, I think it was, has faded into the mist of time and not even one person can look into the handwritten “foxhound” threats in order to find evidence that I was being framed. It would be a piece of paper. Millions could be spent to harass me and an endless procession could get in line, one after another, for years, but no one can secure a single piece of paper on my behalf.
I know I don’t win any popularity contests in rural Idaho, but that shouldn’t mean that I don’t have the right not to be framed twice by a certain sneaky governmental organization that I can’t mention here.
Douglas Wood
prisoner in Boise
(Editor’s note: Mr. Wood, a former Kamiah resident, is incarcerated at Idaho State Correctional Institution in Boise, serving a 30- to 40-year sentence on 2009 felony convictions out of Idaho County of assault with intent to commit a serious felony on a peace officer with firearm enhancement, and battery on a police officer.)
