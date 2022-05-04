I just got back from a convention in a large city that I have not visited before. I was amazed that I had a horrible time trying to figure out how to get to where I needed to be. On my first day, I asked one of the hotel clerks for directions to where my meetings would be. She lived there. I figured she would know where to go. She printed out a map and gave me directions, which turned out to be useless. It was obvious that even though she was part of the community, she was clueless about where I needed to go. (I did figure it out, though.)
While I was gone, I saw Skip Brandt had written a letter to the editor where he was telling all of us who the true ‘Republicans’ in the upcoming primary were. He is a Republican. He’s supposed to know who the ‘true’ Republicans are. Turns out he’s about as accurate on Idaho politics as the hotel clerk was about directions. If you like the way Biden runs the federal government, pay attention to Brandt. Unfortunately, even though they wear an (R) tag, I think the people he recommended are more concerned with their bank accounts than what is good for Idaho.
If, however, you really care about our state and our country – perhaps you care about the principles outlined in those founding documents many of us learned about in high school – with one possible exception, vote for just about anyone other than his recommendations. (It wouldn’t surprise me if some on the Democrat ticket might be more conservative than some Brandt recommended.)
As for me, I’m sticking with McGeachin, Giddings, Moon, Labrador, Durst, Carlson, Kingsley and Shepherd.
Jon Menough
Elk City
