Trustee Pam Reidlen really outdid herself in her editorial two weeks ago. When did it become a crime to stand up for the property owners of our community? These same property owners who have passed levy after levy, year after year because they care more for the kids than anyone gives them credit for. For you to insinuate that duly elected trustee Casey Smith is not as intelligent, well-educated or well-informed as yourself or the other trustees goes to show how truly ignorant some so-called intelligent people like yourself really are. Your arrogance and self-righteous attitude is what did you in. You, Pam Reidlen, are the reason the levy failed.
A heartfelt thank you to all who took time out of their busy schedule and voted to defeat this over-inflated levy.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
