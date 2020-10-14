Hello! My name is Brandy Tharp and I am here representing The Humane League, who is a non-profit organization for the welfare of animals, particularly ending the abuse of animals raised for food. You may have caught my previous letter last month that supported the importance of USDA, organic and local food being purchased. I must state that taking these steps won’t stop food coming from factory farming. The reason Humane League is so dead against factory farms is not only the inhumane lifestyle of the animals but the inhumane butchering that goes with it. While I understand the world cannot go against factory farming to feed our economy, but perhaps, they can at least change one thing, such as live shackle slaughtering.
Live shackle slaughtering is the way major chicken companies, like Tyson and Pilgrims’ Pride, kill their chickens. It wouldn’t be so bad, but live shackle slaughtering is an eight-step process of killing that puts not only chickens in harm’s way but also workers. Feel free to go to this link for more information on Live Shackle Slaughtering https://actnow.thehumaneleague.org/live-shackle-slaughter/. There is an alternative way of killing that is proven more humane for the animals and it’s call CAS controlled Atmosphere System. Now we just need to push it to the abusing companies. If you’d like to help, we need leaders to work with us, we would love to have you!
Meanwhile thank you for your time in reading about The Humane League and look forward to telling you more about standing for the animals and ending abuse of animals raised for our food. We also look to getting veg advocacy started in our town and having more vegetarian/vegan options in our stores. Please contact me if you have any question or concerns: btharp@changemaker.thehumaneleague.org.
Brandy Tharp
captain, The Humane League
Grangeville
