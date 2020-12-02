Why does Idaho (pop. 1.7 million) have 919 COVID-19 deaths and Australia (pop. 25 million) have 909? Why does Oregon (pop. 4.3 million) have 885 deaths and Utah (pop. 3.3 million) have 849 fatalities? Norway (pop 5.4 million), has reported 328 deaths while nearby Sweden (pop. 10 million) has 6,681. Why? Sweden initially opted to follow a policy of loose recommendations and individual consent about adherence to guidelines favoring the “herd immunity” theory. As hospitalizations and deaths skyrocketed, the strategy was changed.
Idaho’s pandemic approach remains similar to Sweden’s initial policy. As expected, the situation here continues to deteriorate. Idaho hospitals, especially in larger cities, are bulging with COVID-19 patients and several have suspended elective inpatient procedures. Doctors, nurses, and ancillary staff work to keep people breathing, but can’t get ahead of the onslaught of patients with serious disease.
Meanwhile, various city councils and county health departments try to protect their citizens, but these good faith efforts often further divide people, underscoring the chasm between the realities of airborne viral transmission with “Stage 2,3, or 4” mandates state and local governments have tried with little success. The internal logic of changing protocols is easily questioned because governmental and health authorities don’t include science-based reasons, and the tangled messages appear arbitrary depending on which side of the pandemic transmission fence you’re on.
It’s human nature to justify and then dismiss other thoughts, beliefs, or options after making a decision. “I’ll buy this new Ford 150; I’ll vote for this candidate; I think COVID-19 is serious; I’m sure this pandemic is a hoax; or I think having to wear a mask in public infringes on my civil and Constitutional rights!” Once we decide, it’s almost impossible to change our minds about anything, but we’re in a war we can’t dismiss or ignore. As of Nov. 28, 2020, the virus is winning. Please consider what you can do to help others get through this crisis consistent with our collective responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of others while still respecting individual freedom.
Joe Cladouhos
Grangeville
