It’s been said before, “It is decision time for each of us!” These days we are told by Pied Pipers of socialism that individuals can do little to solve the problems we face. We accept Covid handouts, knowing they add to national debt, and contribute to inflation, depression, maybe even collapse. Food stamps and unemployment are accepted with the handouts despite the need for local workers. Recently, we read that a local retirement home closed a second of two locations because of a lack of help. Or potential workers at a furniture store or motel do not show up or simply quit shortly, feeling no need to work, or to keep working! And we all have seen “Help Wanted” signs all around us!
So it is “decision time for each of us!” Personally, I ponder the question myself, what can be done with the stimulus money we get! To return it is like one drop of water in an ocean!
Maybe it could be given to a local food bank! Or a pro-life firm battling to stop the killing of unborn children, still nearly 3,000 a day! Why not a bit extra to local businesses struggling because of lockdowns and Covid restrictions? Why not try to better understand that the current claim that government can take care of us with billions of paper money is a road to disaster, and that we are destroying the future for our children and grandchildren!
And there is something else we can do, because of the feast of Easter, celebrated just a few weeks ago. History records that Jesus Christ not only was crucified, confirmed dead, but arose as He claimed earlier He would do. That “Risen from the Dead” individual has told us repeatedly that “If we ask it will be given unto you!” And “Faith can move mountains!”
So can you and I not help solve problems by having faith praying to the Risen Lord, and maybe resolving in some way to do some extra little thing?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.