Help Wanted - Community Minded Candidates
• Must put people and the well-being of their constituents before power, party or politics.
• Must support adequate funding for public education.
• Must be committed to treating all people fairly, with kindness and respect.
• Must support good governance and effective use of public resources.
• Must have community service experience.
• Must be willing to research issues, work collaboratively with others, and potentially change a position when faced with new information.
Elected offices include: school, hospital, library, highway and fire district boards of directors; city councils and county boards of commissioners; state senate and house of representatives; and federal senate and house of representatives. For information on filing and reporting requirements, contact your county elections office.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville
