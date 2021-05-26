Help Wanted - Community Minded Candidates

• Must put people and the well-being of their constituents before power, party or politics.

• Must support adequate funding for public education.

• Must be committed to treating all people fairly, with kindness and respect.

• Must support good governance and effective use of public resources.

• Must have community service experience.

• Must be willing to research issues, work collaboratively with others, and potentially change a position when faced with new information.

Elected offices include: school, hospital, library, highway and fire district boards of directors; city councils and county boards of commissioners; state senate and house of representatives; and federal senate and house of representatives. For information on filing and reporting requirements, contact your county elections office.

Shireene Hale

Grangeville

