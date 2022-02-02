OMG, some people never learn and change their ways. Yep, another school levy election and still no answer to the question: what does the levy pay for? Oh, yeah - we all need money - no doubt the school district does too. But how much and what for?
When taxpayers are asked to fork over millions every year there must be clear and specific information offered to support the request. Vague “employee retention” or “program disruption” statements are not sufficient. Give us the facts and figures - operations with and without the levy - operations with and without added federal funds, etc.
And oh, by the way, has the district even prepared a budget with committed funds they have, and not with funds they want? No. If they did then everyone could see what the levy pays for. So, they don’t.
I do not expect this information to be forthcoming, so I plan to vote no on March 8. Mark it on your calendar and keep voting no until the school board justifies their decision with detailed information. And then get ready to do it again in the fall - and twice a year, every year, until it stops.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
