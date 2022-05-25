I recently called for a special meeting to discuss unsettled issues surrounding the four-day school week. I specifically asked B Edwards to demonstrate to the public how the district was going to save $550,000, a claim she has continued to use throughout the process. The next day, I received a message from her saying she would not be providing that information and suggested I instead show how my claim that a five-day week would save the $550,000. I never made such a claim. No such discussion took place, period. At the meeting, B was in (CYA) mode. You know, cover your a_ _. Instead of demonstrating the $550,000 promised savings, she again asked for my research for the savings on the five days. She is not able to support her untrue claim that a savings of that amount was or is possible.
She started deflecting the truth. I stated “That’s not my job” meaning it is not my job to help her (CYA). When B started deflecting, I made the statement “that’s not my job” the newspaper changed it to “That’s not my job [to research that]”. The newspaper added the “research that” part. That was not my words. To further deflect, B started with false claims and figures. Her claim that a $300,000 transportation savings and among other savings were possible is an untrue claim. Using 100% savings on buses when only 85% savings would be accurate. Claiming a huge saving was possible by not using substitute teachers on Fridays was erroneous, since we are using a lot of long-term substitutes now.
Both her false claims were corrected by the superintendent immediately. In both cases, she knowingly used untrue data. No board member has ever provided evidence that any savings are possible other than B’s exaggerated figures that were incorrect. At the meeting, there was a motion that would have made it possible for further discussion, but was ignored by the three board members who voted for the four-day. Many issues remain undecided for such a drastic change in our district. They should have been discussed before the vote.
Casey Smith
Clearwater
