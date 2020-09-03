In a letter published in the Idaho County Free Press on Aug. 19, a reader states that “to avoid confusion or conflicting history at some point in the future, one should always spend the time to verify what one puts into print.” This comment was in regard to our history notes published earlier. The answer was “Three Main Trails leading to Roosevelt, Idaho” in the " Know the answer "quiz. It needs to be noted that there were three main roads leading to Roosevelt, not including the many well-blazed Native American trails. Also, as to the soil type and cause of the slide, see the following sources.
The information for these answers is verified and was copied from the following sources: Pioneer Days in Idaho County, Volume Two, by Sister Alfreda Elsensohn, page 460, where she quotes from the Illustrated History of North Idaho: and from the book Roosevelt, The Town That Drowned by author and historian Dana Lohrey, whose book can be purchased from Mr. Lohrey or at Books Too, in Clarkston, Wash.
The Free Press gives us a limited amount of space to submit these five questions, and our purpose is to acquaint those who are new or unfamiliar with Idaho County history, or test one’s knowledge if you are a longtime resident. Due to limitations of space, we are unable to provide lengthy answers, but wish to whet your interest in obtaining more information on the history of our county.
We would like to invite anyone who is knowledgeable in Idaho County or interested in our area’s history or geography to become a member of the Idaho County Genealogical Society, and share your input. For more information or to research projects, visit our extensive library at 226 East North Street in Grangeville, Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Myrna DeHaas
Grangeville
