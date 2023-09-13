The International Planned Parenthood Federation, the World Health Organization, and the United Nations, are executing plans to teach kindergarteners about sexuality and “empower” children to say yes to sexual encounters. This amounts to children being groomed for sex under the banner of human rights and education, while pedophilia is promoted and parental rights are undermined.
This is occurring on two fronts. The first is the version of childhood sexual education that most parents would recognize, including explanations of reproductive biology and discussions of how abstinence can prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. The second, more alarming effort, is to expose children to all manner of sexual activity, transgenderism and abortion, and to teach them that they have “rights” to experience “sexual desire, pleasure and happiness,” without parental involvement.
This trend to sexualize children and drive a moral wedge between them and their parents, is happening everywhere - in school districts that “transition” minors without the knowledge or consent of parents, and public and school libraries that allow kids access to age-inappropriate materials [sidebar: American Library Association President Emily Drabinski, a self-described “Marxist lesbian,” declares that libraries should be “on the agenda of socialist organizing.”].
How can parents regain the high ground in the battle for our children’s souls? Get involved… with your kids first. Talk to them. Know what they are being taught. Ensure it is compatible with your family’s moral values. Next, communicate with your local school board. Better yet, run for school board, and library board. Review your school’s sex ed material. If it originated with Planned Parenthood (or the Trevor Project, or GLSEN), insist they get rid of it; there are better options. The bottom line is this: Hold your public servants accountable.
I truly appreciate your post ,I live Riggins we have exposed a lot more then just then just books but hundreds of Pxxxn videos and toy stores stores and most parents are aware of it but
refuse to take action
Thank you, Mr. Reilly, for this information. If parents only knew what is available to their children through the library system, there would be many more attending school and library board meetings. It's hard for parents to imagine that vile p**n is available to children in our public and school libraries, but it is. It is gr**ming material, so why would some adults want this accessible to children?
