Our moral virtue is being compromised everywhere we look. The media has made a mockery of it for years, and now society is complacent. What our great-grandparents and forefathers feared is now upon us. How do we get it back?
Get on any business website, nationwide and try to buy products like: shoes, jeans, girls’ swimsuits, or graduation cards.
What do you see? Do you see the strong face of your father, the working man? Do you see a family like the one you grew up in? Do you see the modest upholding of women in clothing that you would let your daughter wear?
I don’t. I have to search that out.
Virtue and tradition can’t be found on Levi, Carhartt, Nike, or Vista Print anymore. I have to look up “conservative Christmas cards” just to find a company that doesn’t have two mommies in wedding dresses or two old gay men kissing a baby, on their holiday greeting! I’m not kidding.
Our family canceled Netflix and Amazon Prime. We buy used DVDs so that we can have choices!
The status quo is a dangerous machine. Our kids measure themselves off the images they see. I know my generation did! (Why else would we purposely wear Hammer pants?)
Now, granted, we live in rural Idaho. We don’t have as much to worry about. No one is pushing that here. Or are they? Isn’t making it available the same thing?
Why are kids able to check out books about graphic lesbian sexual experiences, from the local school library? Why do half the kids working at the grocery store look gender confused? Why are we having to fight to get transgender policies reworded, to not allow girls in the boy’s bathrooms, at public school?
Our virtue gets chipped away from us. Don’t give more away! Protect your kids so they have a chance to let nature and family guide them.
It’s vital to show our children the difference between right and wrong! We cannot self-govern if we do not judge with a solid moral scale.
