The Hope Center’s Walk for Life event was held on May 13 and was a huge success. This is the annual fundraiser for the Hope Center locations in Grangeville and Kamiah. The Hope Center Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who donated, helped or participated in any way.
A big thank you to the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish for letting us use their activity center to hold the event, Also, thank you to the Sts. Peter and Paul Knights of Columbus for donating and cooking breakfast for all the participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.