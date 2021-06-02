We would like to thank all the individuals who participated and donated to our Walk For Life held on May 8th.

We would also like to thank the local businesses that donated gifts for the door prizes. Those businesses were: LeAnne’s Flower Shoppe and Garden Center, Irwin Drug, Crema Café, Blue Fox Theater, P1FCU, Pure Elegance Salon and Speedway Laundromat.

Also, we would like to thank Sts. Peter and Paul Parish for letting us use their activity center and the Parish Knights of Columbus members for preparing the breakfast for everyone. Walk For Life is our annual fund-raiser for our Hope Centers. We had about 100 participants.

We want to thank all who supported this year’s fund-raiser. The event was a big success. The continued support we receive is very much appreciated.

Julie Church

Grangeville and Kamiah Hope Centers

