We would like to thank all the individuals who participated and donated to our Walk For Life held on May 8th.
We would also like to thank the local businesses that donated gifts for the door prizes. Those businesses were: LeAnne’s Flower Shoppe and Garden Center, Irwin Drug, Crema Café, Blue Fox Theater, P1FCU, Pure Elegance Salon and Speedway Laundromat.
Also, we would like to thank Sts. Peter and Paul Parish for letting us use their activity center and the Parish Knights of Columbus members for preparing the breakfast for everyone. Walk For Life is our annual fund-raiser for our Hope Centers. We had about 100 participants.
We want to thank all who supported this year’s fund-raiser. The event was a big success. The continued support we receive is very much appreciated.
Julie Church
Grangeville and Kamiah Hope Centers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.