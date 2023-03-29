Patrick Threewit has attempted to make a case that we are not a country founded with a Christian heritage, and now he moves on to wanting to take the arms of law-abiding citizens.
To these things, I will only say that the hope of mankind does not lie in men. That honor alone belongs to Christ and His redemptive work from the cross.
Patrick, you have missed my point if you believe I want a theocracy as our political system; for history shows us the bloody reality that men can bring upon us in the name of religion.
We engage not in a political battle, but a spiritual one fought on the political battlefield. Even Christ’s condemnation by Pilate was a political decision directed by the religious leaders of the day.
Every society is catechized in some form of religion; the question is, what will this catechesis be? Once again, we are at a tipping point, and as I mentioned before we have a choice to make. One brings transformation and life not only in this time but for all eternity. The other continues us on the current path of destruction.
This life is not perfect, and we can choose to battle for the good or stand silent and, by default, give in to evil. That is the beauty of the overwhelming power of the Father’s love. He allows “us” to choose and as it has been sung throughout all of history, “We are free to make choices, but we are not free from the consequences of those choices.”
The “human will” shapes our destiny, even if it is contrary to the will of the Father and the plans He has for us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.