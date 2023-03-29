Patrick Threewit has attempted to make a case that we are not a country founded with a Christian heritage, and now he moves on to wanting to take the arms of law-abiding citizens.

To these things, I will only say that the hope of mankind does not lie in men. That honor alone belongs to Christ and His redemptive work from the cross.

