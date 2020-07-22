Wow! The congress and the federal reserve established a stimulus that if equally distributed to every man, woman, or child would give everyone in the USA $20,000 or more. Word then came through the pipeline that there would be some exclusion, mostly for colored racial minorities.
I suffered financial loss and applied for some of this stimulus. I am a NiMiiPuu (Nez Perce) and therefore a colored racial minority and subject to the exclusion in the stimulus. Then came an extremely huge nationwide and worldwide peaceful protest against racial injustice. So, my peaceful protest is not to pay my bill until I receive some stimulus payment for my financial loss. Once I receive some stimulus payment for my financial loss, I will pay the debt.
“Until I pay, “Deadbeat minority declines to pay debt.”
“Racial Injustice still exists in America”
James Lawyer
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.