I recently happened upon a copy of the 1638 Connecticut Constitution, apparently one of the first constitutions on this continent. It was quite revealing to me. Here is its first paragraph...
"Forasmuch as it hath pleased the Allmighty God by the wise disposition of his diuyne pruidence so to Order and dispose of things that we the Inhabitants and Residents of Windsor, Harteford and Wethersfield are now cohabiting and dwelling in and vppon the River of Conectecotte and the Lands thereunto adioyneing; And well knowing where a people are gathered togather the word of God requires that to mayntayne the peace and vnion of such a people there should be an orderly and decent Gouerment established according to God, to order and dispose of the affayres of the people at all seasons as occation shall require; doe therefore assotiate and conioyne our selues to be as one Publike State or Commonwelth; and doe, for our selues and our Successors and such as shall be adioyned to vs att any tyme hereafter, enter into Combination and Confederation togather, to mayntayne and prsearue the liberty and purity of the gospell of our Lord Jesus wch we now prfesse, as also the disciplyne of the Churches, which according to the truth of the said gospell is now practised amongst vs; As also in or Ciuell Affaires to be guided and gouerned according to such Lawes, Rules, Orders and decrees as shall be made, ordered & decreed, as followeth:...".
There is no hint of secularism here. No separation between the beliefs of the people and their government. It also shows me how much more Christian influence was active when the ideas of free governance were devised, long before Jefferson or Washington were born.
There is so much I would love to say relating to this but I must defer for now. Oh Lord, how do we return to the foundations that made us free and gave us happiness?
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
