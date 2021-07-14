Is Jesus divine? How do you know? The Bible says so? And is he separate from the Father, or the same being? Mormons use The Book of Mormon and other latter-day scriptures to prove that Jesus and the Father are separate beings, but Latter-Day Saints also believe in the Bible and Jesus’ divinity. Who is correct?
And the Muslims, who also believe the Bible to be inspired, though mistranslated, believe Jesus was a great teacher and one of the greatest of prophets, but do not think he is divine, and they use the Qur’an as their proof. Who is correct?
And then there is our Founding Father, Thomas Jefferson, who read the Bible and even wrote his version of that book, titled “The Jefferson Bible”, wherein he said in the forward that he was a Christian but did not believe Jesus was a divine being; nor did Thomas Paine. And the Jews, who also have the Hebrew Scriptures (OT in Christian terms), they see no prophesying of Jesus’ coming in their scriptures, so to them he is definitely not divine.
So if people are criticizing Bible interpretations of Dale Ruebush, maybe they should see that holy books can be interpreted many ways.
Patrick Threewit
Kooskia
