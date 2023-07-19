How I became a somewhat successful, but struggling, Seventh-day (Saturday) Sabbath keeper.
My mother was raised on a ranch in southwest central New Mexico. Her religious training consisted of the swear words the old cowboys used and the “Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep” prayer. She had never been to church before this experience.
My father was raised in a large family, with 10 uncles. The interactions between the sisters-in-law and his military experiences during WW2 negatively influenced his relationship with God.
On Sunday mornings, as my mother would work in the yard, she would see families walking by all dressed up. The interaction between the families and children left a positive effect on her.
One day she asked one of the ladies passing by, “Where are you folks going?” The lady, with a somewhat incredulous attitude, replied, “Why, we’re going to church.”
My mother was impressed that she and we children were missing out on something good, so she decided that the next Sunday, she would take us and follow a family to church. She did this several Sundays in a row. But each Sunday she would follow a different family, and each Sunday would end up at a different church. And each Sunday she heard a sermon on the same subject and each with its own twist, which profoundly confused her.
One day, as she was agonizing over her confusion, she had fallen on her knees by the front door and was sobbing a prayer to God to send someone to help her sort out her confusion. Suddenly, there was a knock on the door.
When she opened the door, there stood an older lady who introduced herself. “Hi, my name is Jowilla, and I am here to study the Bible with you.” My mom hugged her tearfully. Two times a week for three hours over the next two years, Jowilla (a Seventh-day Adventist), would come to our house and study the Bible with us.
Pray for your needs. I believe that I am alive today, having raised my own children in the love of God, because of this answer to prayer.
