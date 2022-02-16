We’re always told the levy is for the children.
Last year, we were told we needed a $4.1 million levy. The board reduced that amount down to $3.1 million and it still went down in flames.
Oddly enough, we had nearly $300,000 cash to hand out in bonuses right before Christmas to district staff. At the same time, our children were told there was no money for sports buses, and that the kids could walk to out of town games. Parents ended up providing transportation to the games for our teams.
Tell me once again how it’s all about the children?
Bill and Janet Lane
Clearwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.