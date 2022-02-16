We’re always told the levy is for the children.

Last year, we were told we needed a $4.1 million levy. The board reduced that amount down to $3.1 million and it still went down in flames.

Oddly enough, we had nearly $300,000 cash to hand out in bonuses right before Christmas to district staff. At the same time, our children were told there was no money for sports buses, and that the kids could walk to out of town games. Parents ended up providing transportation to the games for our teams.

Tell me once again how it’s all about the children?

Bill and Janet Lane

Clearwater

