About the time our original thirteen states adopted their new constitution in 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh, had this to say about the fall of the Athenian Republic some 2,000 years earlier:
“A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations from beginning of history has been about 200 years. During those 200 years those nations always progressed through the following sequence:
1. From bondage to spiritual faith;
2. From spiritual faith to great courage;
3. From courage to liberty;
4. From liberty to abundance;
5. From abundance to complacency;
6. From complacency to apathy;
7. From apathy to dependence;
8. From dependence back into bondage.”
America is between dependence and back into bondage, with more than forty percent of the nation’s population already having reached the “governmental dependency” phase.
If the Democrat Congress grants amnesty and citizenship to 20 million plus criminal invaders called illegals, and they vote, then we can say goodbye to the United States in fewer than four years.
Are there enough Americans left with the courage to save America?
Randy Stuck
Grangeville
