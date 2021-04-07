HR1 is near a vote in the U. S. Senate. This bill, if passed, will:
1. Remove the state’s authority to regulate the voting process and voter registration.
2. Prevent voter verification of eligibility or qualifications.
3. Increase federal government control and regulation of political campaigns, free speech, and activities.
4. Transfer the drawing of congressional district boundaries to an independent commission having no accountability to the voters of affected districts.
5. Limit federal court access for challenges to HR1.
All of these, and many other changes within the bill, are unconstitutional, particularly infringing our First Amendment and severely limiting States’ Rights. Also, the inability to access the court system to rectify constitutional illegalities forced upon the individual states would grant dictatorial powers to the federal government with no recourse for the states. This would be a repeat of what we just witnessed in our last national election...no action to remedy illegal or unconstitutional breeches by government or individuals.
With no voter qualifications required, hordes of illegal aliens would have open access to vote in U. S. elections. We would see a repeat of election 2020 with a strong centralized government in Washington, D. C. and weak states unable to control the election process within their own boundaries.
States’ rights is in under attack, much like during the Civil War era. The South fought mainly for states’ rights. Slavery was not permitted under the constitution of the newly seceded states; it was being phased out of the South’s way of life. Today, may we use the power of pen and speech to fight this ongoing battle.
The time has come for us to voice our wishes to remain under the Constitution of these United States with no changes to the First Amendment, allowance for States’ Rights, nor to any other right or duty enumerated in that document. The people must actively guard those rights.
Please contact U. S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo today. Long live freedom and states’ rights...and the Constitution of these United States, which preserves these rights!
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
