I want to thank Mr. Steve Burch for his March 15 letter [Free Press] to the editor; we need more good men in our community to help protect the innocence and purity of us young adults.
I am 14 and was shocked to learn that there was pornography in the school library and on the counselor’s website. It’s sad when the superintendent fires people who try to stand up against these horrific things. I firmly agree with Mr. Burch, “stop the nonsense, get back to teaching!”
