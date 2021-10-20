An open letter to the Democratic Party:
At what point do we, citizens of a free nation, say this is enough? How can boots on the ground Democrats possibly defend and support what their party is doing and now stands for?
The Democratic Party used to be the party that defended labor, farmers, the blue-collar worker, the little guy trying to make it through hard work. Just in the last year these are some of the things I see at the feet of the Democrats:
1. Seizing of private property to allow people to live rent free while the property owners struggle with the mortgage, taxes and maintaining ownership.
2. Encouraging firing employees who refuse to be vaccinated based on their personal choice. Skilled people who may find themselves shortly petitioning to live rent/mortgage free to a government that created their distress. Nurses, doctors, police, military, teachers and all of the other occupations that support and derive an income from these professions. People who volunteered. People who literally choose to put their lives on the line every day!
3. A President who refuses to speak with the American people unless it is carefully scripted with specifics and absolutely no varying from that script per his handlers. I have grown up under presidents I greatly disagreed with and everyone, everyone, spoke with the people and took questions they needed to take and answered them. Some very poor answers, some absolute lies and some absolute truths. Presidents like Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Clinton, Trump. They faced a press, that is supposed to be an advocate for free information to the public, that were like pitbulls asking the really hard questions and pressing for really hard answers, not anymore. The press and sadly, we the people, are putting up with this kind of behavior. It is unacceptable to me that our elected leader(s) doesn’t/don’t communicate with me. He literally, time and again, turns his back on we the people. UNACCEPTABLE. Indefensible by his supporters.
4. Giving the benefits/rights that come with citizenship to people who enter our country illegally, stay here illegally.
5. Giving away the resources, resources gained through taxation, to people who don’t contribute, won’t contribute financially. Instead taking those resources away from its intended purpose and diverting them to whatever pet project and agenda the Democratic party has today. Damn the torpedoes and to hell with the consequences. The source of those resources? Go back to point 2. The people who are now having their jobs, livelihoods, and families threatened by the policies of the current ruling party-the Democrats!
These are just a few of the obvious that the Democrats bear responsibility for. I really hope, for the sake and future of our country, that Democrat supporters do some serious soul searching for the coming elections. Consider – is the United States, its citizens as a whole, better off today than it was just two years ago? If yes is the answer, then defend it with facts, not rhetoric or puppet-like responses. If no, then suck it up and make a change. Ronald Reagan, 1962 – “I didn’t’ leave the Democratic Party. It left me.” Enough is enough! “Let’s go, Brandon!”
Edwin Anglesey
Grangeville
