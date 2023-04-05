The news lately has included some controversy about U.S. Census Race and Ethnicity Categories.

If eliminating racism is truly a goal, why in the world is our government asking racial questions and categorizing us? In my mind, we are all the same, but making an issue of race like this only keeps us thinking of our differences. Divide and conquer? I don’t answer racist questions.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments