Brandy Tharpe had an idea for all of us in the Letters to the Editor on Dec. 16, 2020.
I can forgive Brandy a bit, since she grew up in California and got her associate’s degree in California and a BA in environmental science from Southern New Hampshire University.
I grew up in Grangeville, got my undergraduate degrees at the College of Idaho and my graduate degrees of JD/MBA at Stanford Law School and Stanford Graduate School of Business, respectively. Plenty of good Idaho and conservative grounding. But even given that, living in California since 1985 has “warped” me. California is such a cesspool of die hard progressives, it is hard to live here as a “deplorable”, which I still proudly claim to be, without thinking some of the progressive silliness has “some” merit.
Brandy, I’ll tell you what: I’ll try going vegan in January, if you’ll first read two books. “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All” by Michael Shellenberger and “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet” by Bjorn Lomborg. Both authors are dedicated environmentalists, both think climate change is a reality and both think everything most of mankind is doing — including the notion that veganism will save the world — is totally wrong.
Let me know if you get through them so I can start on my new diet.
Larry L. Wasem
Santa Rosa, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.