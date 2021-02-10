Here is truth: We have a new president. The vote was certified. The system works.
Was there corruption? Voter fraud? Sure. Always is. Usually at the margins. Regardless we have to fix the problems.
In Georgia, Stacey Abrams, a Democrat, still hasn’t conceded her 2018 race for governor, which she lost by some 55,000 votes. She says Republicans stole the election. Fast forward two years, and Republicans say Democrats stole the election in Georgia … where the vote was certified by a Republican Secretary of State. Lotta stealing going on in Georgia, apparently.
Here’s what I know. We have a new president. The vote was certified.
The communist wing of the Democrat Party trashed my president, and my country, for four years. Shameful. I won’t do it. I didn’t vote for Biden. I don’t support his politics or his “religion.” Yet, he is my president, and I pray for his success… because I love this country.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
