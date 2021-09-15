This week we learned on the national news that Idaho has the fastest growing cases of Covid. How did that happen? Biden’s fiasco on our southern border has hordes of covid-positive migrants flooding our nation. Every day, the Biden administration sends thousands of these people to states around the country. The person controlling where is the Obama immigration director Susan Rice. Remember her from her lies on all the Sunday TV programs telling the USA that Benghazi was a result of a video? That is the kind of ethics she works under.
Remember Obama putting a bunch of Muslim refugees in a limited area of the upper Midwest? This gave us [Rashida] Tlaib and [Ilhan] Omar, two who hate America and by extension all of us now in our Congress.
I want to know if this woman is doing the same thing now with border crossers, and I want to know if covid-positive migrants have been sent to Idaho and if they are here, where are they, How many are in Idaho, and what is it costing taxpayers of Idaho per day to sustain them?
I have asked our State Sen. Carl Crabtree three times to tell me. He has ignored my requests without even the courtesy of letting me know he received my communication.
I want to know, and I think your readers would share my desire to know. What is our government doing to us?
Al Bolden
White Bird
