I am going to exercise my First Amendment rights. It’s sad when Salmon River School District 243 superintendent Mrs. Simonson feels that my carrying a gun to protect myself is scarier than the threat itself of the school’s district sinking to a new low and bringing Riggins with it.
I accepted the no-trespass order very graciously and the deputy sheriff who delivered it did not find me that intimidating. Mrs. Simonson, do you realize 80% of the people in Riggins pack a weapon, that employees at the grocery store and other stores in Riggins also pack for a good reason – it’s called self-defense – will you serve a no-trespass order against everyone who carries? And thank God we have the Second Amendment rights to still do it.
It’s sad when you think me carrying a weapon for self-defense is worse than being told online that I don’t belong in Riggins and I’m the kind of guy who could come up missing in the Salmon River to never be seen again. Really. Something is wrong. The only reason I believe I scare you is because you can’t control me like the school board and like your employees who fear losing their jobs.
And yes, I will continue to speak out about the sexualization of children in our school district and other school districts across the state, because it’s the right thing to do and it’s a Christian thing to do. One of the first things Satan does is install fear in people that they won’t speak out and live in fear. I won’t let that happen for money or for popularity. It’s amazing how many people are so blinded by what’s going on in Idaho schools and across the country.
And sorry I won’t be supporting the next school levy coming up for a vote in May. It’s not about the children; I will not support your agenda of what I call porn material in our school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.