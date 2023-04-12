I am going to exercise my First Amendment rights. It’s sad when Salmon River School District 243 superintendent Mrs. Simonson feels that my carrying a gun to protect myself is scarier than the threat itself of the school’s district sinking to a new low and bringing Riggins with it.

I accepted the no-trespass order very graciously and the deputy sheriff who delivered it did not find me that intimidating. Mrs. Simonson, do you realize 80% of the people in Riggins pack a weapon, that employees at the grocery store and other stores in Riggins also pack for a good reason – it’s called self-defense – will you serve a no-trespass order against everyone who carries? And thank God we have the Second Amendment rights to still do it.

