The Idaho County Assessor’s Office has been doing reappraisal work in several areas of the county. An appraiser will visit each residence once every five years for an inspection on real property, or sooner if there is new construction. We appraise manufactured homes that are not on real property every year. Recently, we have had several property owners tell us that someone claiming to be from our office has already been there to assess their property within the last few months. We are unsure of who that may have been because each appraiser is assigned to a particular area. If you are questioning who is at your property, please ask for identification. Each appraiser carries identification cards that states they are employed by the Idaho County Assessor’s Office. You can also check out the vehicle in which they are driving. Appraisers will always be driving a county car with a license plate designation of “C” and are exempt plates. Please feel free to contact the Idaho County Assessor’s Office and verify if there is an appraiser in that area or contact the Sherriff’s Office if you are questioning the situation.
Kim Johnson Nuxoll
Idaho County Assessor
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.