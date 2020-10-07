I have some questions for the Idaho County Democrats.
What is an equal opportunity, compassionate, inclusive society look like; is rioting, looting, and burning our country as endorsed by current national Democrat leadership the beginning of this vision?
Does this include the endorsement of the Black Live Matters organization, whose founders declare they are trained in the ways of Marxism? For those who are not familiar with Marxism, here are some quotes from a couple of avowed Marxists.
“Communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion and all morality, instead of constituting them on a new basis: it therefore acts in contradiction to all past historical examples.” -- Karl Marx.
Vladimir Lenin told his followers, “Violence will be the inevitable accompaniment of the collapse of capitalism”.
History records not only these revolutionary words, but also the fact that communism is responsible for the death of over 100 million people who would not comply to Marxist demands.
Communists wish to erase history and rewrite it with a narrative that undermines the foundation of our country’s founding principle that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”
Today’s national Democrat Party platform has removed the words “Under God” from the pledge of allegiance and is embracing the violence and destruction we are witnessing.
The Idaho County Democrats cannot hide behind the narrative that you are like me unless you denounce the violence these radicals are wishing to impose upon our nation.
We should all take the time to read our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution and also read Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.” These works remind us that our founding was a promise that needs to be kept and fought for. King’s example also reminds us that violence is not the solution.
The tearing down of these ideals that we are divinely created and replacing them with man’s vision, is to live in an ever-changing society subject to the next tyrant and the destruction they will bring to enforce their vision of utopia.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
