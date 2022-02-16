The beginning legislative session in Boise has already launched attacks against parents in the educational arena. Our senator, Carl Crabtree, has once again sided with liberal members of the Education Committee to vote down a parental rights bill. This bill would have protected the fact that children belong to the parents (not the school). It would have allowed parents to enter the classroom, review the curriculum and state objections to it without stating reasons, and keep school districts from enforcing mask mandates or medical treatments for the students.
Last year, Crabtree consistently voted against parental rights in public schools. This year, he is continuing the same practice. Yet, in his newsletter of Jan. 31, the senator states, “My vote about a proposal for parents’ rights was to make sure we are supporting parents and protecting students. I support parent rights...” Note, he did not state he voted no to the bill. He voted against parental rights, thus preventing fulfillment of parents’ Idaho constitutional duty to participate in their children’s education.
Next, the Crabtree newsletter of Feb. 7 states, “The Senate did not vote on a grocery tax bill... there wasn’t one!”
The Senate, however, did vote on that issue. Senator Zito requested permission to add the grocery tax repeal to the income tax relief bill. The Senate voted no to her request, thus preventing the repeal of the grocery tax. The senate went on to pass the income tax reform bill which would provide a minimum of $75 per taxpayer when he files income tax returns. This bill/law and the hindering of the grocery tax repeal are Governor Little’s plan to return little to the people of Idaho.
Our senator Crabtree failed to acknowledge the senate joined the governor by making it impossible to repeal the grocery tax and passing an income tax reform bill that did little to improve the economic situation of Idahoans. The senate and Carl Crabtree continue to ignore the urgent 2022 requests of ‘We the People.’
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
