Some things I don’t understand about covid-19. Some states are seeing in the neighborhood of 1,000 new cases daily. The people making the decisions — county commissioners, mayors, governors, etc. — are saying we must wear masks and practice social distancing whenever we are outside our homes. They are also asking the general public not to travel. They are closing businesses, and the businesses that are still open on a limited basis could lose their license if not playing by the rules or we will never beat covid-19.
The part I don’t understand is sports teams — amateur, college and professionals — are continuing to travel all over the continental United States, including Hawaii, staying for two or three days, probably 40 or 50 people in a bunch including fans. As an example, football, the teams — 11 players on a team for a total of 22 players — play for an hour with full body contact, no face masks and absolutely no social distancing.
My common sense tells me that this is an excellent way to spread the virus. Yet the general public are supposed to wear masks, practice social distancing, not travel, stay home for Thanksgiving. Are we trying to beat the virus, or does the general public have to play by the rules so the chosen few can do as they want?
Leonard Wallace
New Meadows
