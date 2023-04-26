I have taken a stand for public access to public land. This is a real crisis all over the West. Seen new fences and signs? Of course, you have. I am a strict private property rights person – but this applies to regulation and land use law and eminent domain - not to established and historic public access, and certainly not to Idaho roads. Skip Brandt apparently does not understand this difference and voted not to validate Old State Forest Highway 18 in Elk City. The reason? Because public use might require a stream crossing. Isn’t that the overregulation Brandt purports to oppose?
Despite this, Milner Trail was validated – but at Brandt’s “invitation,” Adams Camp owners immediately filed a petition to vacate Milner Trail, which accesses and passes through their land. Yes - they need and use the access but want it to stop at their boundary. I urge you to appear at the hearing on May 9, at 1 p.m.
