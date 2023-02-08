If I could change one law, I would repeal the wage withholding law of 1943. It was sold as a patriotic way to fund World War II. But the war ended over 75 years ago. Since the end of the war, the continued withholding of our wages that we use to sustain ourselves with food, clothing, and shelter has been a clever but dishonest way for many ‘elite’ bureaucrats to maintain operating funds. To accomplish this, the withholding law conscripted employers as unpaid tax-collecting agents for many years.
Dan Smoot wrote in 1962, “The role of the unpaid tax collector, which the withholding law thrusts on employers, is a heavy burden, and has destroyed many small and struggling enterprises.” Today, I say, the war ended over 75 years ago. Repeal the withholding law. At this point in time, it has become legal thievery. Allow all individuals again to pay their taxes at the end of the year. If so, at the end of the year, would individuals freely write a significant check to the IRS, or would they pause to question for what purpose their hard-earned money would be used? At a minimum, I think many bloated or inefficient programs would be identified and, in time, would be cut or minimized.
