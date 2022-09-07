Really Betty, [letter, Aug. 31 edition] 1,000% for Trump? What about the election “Big Lie” or Jan. 6 or stealing classified documents for what purpose? Maybe if it had not been for Trump we would not be stuck with Biden.

Ted Wilkins

