The most effective vaccination is a natural vaccination, which is produced by your body when fighting off a disease. Thus, if you’ve had COVID-19, you are, in fact, naturally vaccinated against it.
Synthetic vaccinations only try to mimic the natural vaccination.
As a country, we offer free synthetic vaccinations for COVID-19. If we’re looking for real facts, it seems we should also offer to find out who has been naturally vaccinated, similarly free of charge.
A blood test would do it. We could then count those who’ve had COVID-19 among the vaccinated.
Then we could stop trashing these naturally vaccinated citizens.
Seems so simple and so honest.
So, why don’t we?
James Rockwell
Grangeville
