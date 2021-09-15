The most effective vaccination is a natural vaccination, which is produced by your body when fighting off a disease. Thus, if you’ve had COVID-19, you are, in fact, naturally vaccinated against it.

Synthetic vaccinations only try to mimic the natural vaccination.

As a country, we offer free synthetic vaccinations for COVID-19. If we’re looking for real facts, it seems we should also offer to find out who has been naturally vaccinated, similarly free of charge.

A blood test would do it. We could then count those who’ve had COVID-19 among the vaccinated.

Then we could stop trashing these naturally vaccinated citizens.

Seems so simple and so honest.

So, why don’t we?

James Rockwell

Grangeville

