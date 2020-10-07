For the last two weeks, the Free Press “Letters” page has been replete with pleas from local Democrats for more access to elective offices up to that of our Congressional representative in the National House of Representatives.
Their latest appeal asks for your vote for a person named Soto. They describe this man as a local resident who will take Idaho values to Washington, D.C. What a joke. Election of Soto to replace our Republican in Congress will do damage to Idaho. He will support and vote for whatever the Doyenne of the Democrat party tells him to. Anything other than compliance with her direction will result in him being cut off at the pockets. No committee assignment, no support for any legislation he might offer and no financial support for his continued ambition. Fact of life.
We will lose a Republican voice in the House and give Pelosi another vote for support of planned parenthood and the murder of the innocent. Another vote for restriction or elimination of the Second Amendment. Another vote for elimination of God in our lives. More taxes to bail out failed Democrat-governed cities and states like California and New York, Portland and Seattle. Another vote to support the creep of socialism and deterioration of law and order.
Keep Idaho a place you love to live and a place your grandchildren can thrive.
Ignore the Democrat pleas to destroy our communities.
Al Bolden
White Bird
