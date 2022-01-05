Wow! It is the new year, 2022! And Christmas is already behind us, recalling the birth of Jesus Christ, 2,000 years ago! Knowing the impact this had on history and the help it might give us dealing with problems a new year may bring, we reprint part of an article, which appeared in the Cottonwood Chronicle in 1983, entitled ‘Let Freedom Ring’!
“An intriguing individual was this Jesus Christ! Like no other before or since, His birth was foretold long before, in that famous book, the Bible. Who else in history not only had an entire book to record the events up to His coming, but His life and teachings since? How many other lives interrupted time itself, and calibrated modern calendar time to begin? It is historical fact that this Hebrew carpenter’s son has made more impact on civilization than any other individual!
“Many are the events and claims associated with this ‘man.’ ‘Born of a virgin’ and ‘son of God’, we’ve been told. ‘Rose from the dead and ascended into heaven’ it need be added. Yes, the historical claims made about this God-Man and events which have occurred since His coming, offer powerful evidence He is indeed one of a kind. What should this mean to us Christian Americans? Simply, we who claim to be ‘Christian’ should renew our pledge to follow in His footsteps. Let’s determine to put God and neighbor first in our lives and devote ourselves to His mission on earth, to bring peace to all men of good will and happiness hereafter! In closing:
“Lord, on your birthday, please open our eyes, and help us appreciate American’s prize, The freedom, peace, the family and things, All of have learned that Christmas brings! Open our heart so your love can come in, Please guard us we beg you, keep us from sin, Help us resolve what we have we will share, For less fortunate folks, teach us to care. With your help Lord, this new year, to you we will pray, that we do our part on every new day. So Christmas in the future forever will be, what Christmas has been always for you and for me! Happy New Year!”
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.