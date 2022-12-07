I served in a Combat Engineer Battalion as a United States Marine in Desert Shield/Storm. I didn’t sleep for four days straight as we made our way through minefields. As a junior marine, I guarded the many POWs until arrangements were made to transport them out of the combat zone. I then spent additional days on highway 80, also known as “The Highway of Death”, doing post-combat cleanup.
While in the Marines, I broke both of my feet, broke my back in three places, hyper-extended my neck, dislocated my left shoulder and suffered a head wound, but that journey through the desert and dealing with highway 80 would be the only experience I wouldn’t overcome; to this day, 31 years later, it still dominates me and I haven’t overcome it.
I’ve spent months in hospitals and endured months of intense therapy and I’m much better as a result, but I haven’t beaten it yet and likely never will. It changed me and I’m permanently and totally disabled.
This is where my service dog comes in. She has the ability to sense and alert me when I need to step away from a situation or thought process before I even know, and this effectively alters my thinking and cognition, eliminating or minimizing flashbacks, massive adrenaline dumps, negative thoughts and more. These things come on me and I don’t always realize it, and if left to run its course it can take days or weeks to overcome. With her assistance and early intervention, I am able to circumvent the process and my quality of life has improved greatly as a result.
Due to this bond we have and because of her special training, we cannot be separated. Her whole existence is to help me and mine is to care for her. I cannot chain her to a tree or even leave her in my automobile to go shopping as people do with pets; she is more of a cute four-legged nurse who is beside me always.
While not all businesses in town respect us or the Americans with Disabilities Act and have barred our entry, I want to thank the local businesses that have been so good to us, namely the staff at A Quality Life Health Center and the staff at Cloninger’s Market and the good people at Ace Home Center who always have a smile. On behalf of all veterans, thank you for your understanding.
