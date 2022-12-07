I served in a Combat Engineer Battalion as a United States Marine in Desert Shield/Storm. I didn’t sleep for four days straight as we made our way through minefields. As a junior marine, I guarded the many POWs until arrangements were made to transport them out of the combat zone. I then spent additional days on highway 80, also known as “The Highway of Death”, doing post-combat cleanup.

While in the Marines, I broke both of my feet, broke my back in three places, hyper-extended my neck, dislocated my left shoulder and suffered a head wound, but that journey through the desert and dealing with highway 80 would be the only experience I wouldn’t overcome; to this day, 31 years later, it still dominates me and I haven’t overcome it.

