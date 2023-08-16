Reading the Bible as literature, from one perspective the story begins with God’s call and promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:2-3: “I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you, I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing, I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

We see this fulfilled in Revelation 5 where John sees Jesus, the Lamb, proclaimed to be the only one “…worthy to take the scroll and to open its seals, because you were slain, and with your blood you purchased for God persons from every tribe and language and people and nation.”

Chery
Chery

AMEN

