Reading the Bible as literature, from one perspective the story begins with God’s call and promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:2-3: “I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you, I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing, I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”
We see this fulfilled in Revelation 5 where John sees Jesus, the Lamb, proclaimed to be the only one “…worthy to take the scroll and to open its seals, because you were slain, and with your blood you purchased for God persons from every tribe and language and people and nation.”
John’s first sight as he enters Heaven’s throne room in the previous chapter (4) is angels singing day and night:
“Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come.”
An important aspect of holiness is dedication.
To exactly what is God dedicated?
He is dedicated to the salvation of mankind, He is dedicated to seeing His promise to Abraham completely fulfilled. Hs is dedicated to your salvation and mine, along with our descendants.
In Genesis 18:19 we gain insight into why God chose Abraham “…I have chosen him, so that he will direct his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing what is right and just…”
If we want to succeed in the eyes of God and see the purposes of God worked out on this earth, there is nothing more practical and accessible we can do as a people and especially as parents than “direct our children and our household…to keep the way of the Lord…”
To make this possible and to this end, Jesus came, was crucified and rose.
To this end, God Himself is completely dedicated.
We would do well to dedicate ourselves to the same.
We have a choice, but to experience and amplify that blessing, we must protect children in every way and at all costs.
(1) comment
AMEN
