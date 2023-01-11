Four books (out of 18 found, so far) in Salmon River High School (SRHS) were formally challenged in July. They are:
“Looking for Alaska” John Green; “This One Summer” Mariko Tamaki; “Dear Martin” Nic Stone; “We Are Okay” Nina LaCour.
(You can search these on the jsd243.org website, departments, district libraries, first link on the page.)
Some of the obscene content in these books include graphically described oral sex, heterosexual/homosexual intercourse, and pornographic films being viewed/described in full detail. I have read them in their entirety.
The challenged books have entered the review committee, which includes, as a voting member, the district librarian who chose/received and placed the books on the shelves.
Three of the books have been reviewed and voted on. They will be retained in the SRHS. (To verify and read comments/conclusions: visit jsd243.org, district libraries page, scroll to the bottom.)
If challengers aren’t happy with this obscene material being retained on our school’s shelves, the next step is to take them to the school board. (But after reading the posts by the trustees, on the website and in the paper, it’s clear which way that vote will go.)
If we can’t remove sexually explicit material now, where will this stop? When does your 1st amendment freedom infringe on a child’s freedom?
To those who have a hard time explaining the word “porn” to your kids, as you drive by town signs: It is easy to formulate an age-appropriate answer. But it is impossible to erase the images out of that child’s mind when she reads four pages of graphic sexual descriptions. You are who the signs are for, the innocent.
Definition of obscene (Merriam-Webster): 1. disgusting to the senses, 2. abhorrent to morality or virtue.
To the adults saying these books are not obscene: Your senses are not those of a 14-year-old girl who has never held a boy’s hand. You have left the innocence of childhood, married, and have families. To you, this is no new thing. To my 14-year-old girl, this would be detrimental. Many children are innocent still, and this should not be interrupted by your “striving for diversity.”
