Four books (out of 18 found, so far) in Salmon River High School (SRHS) were formally challenged in July. They are:

“Looking for Alaska” John Green; “This One Summer” Mariko Tamaki; “Dear Martin” Nic Stone; “We Are Okay” Nina LaCour.

