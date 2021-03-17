Thank you, Commissioner Brandt, for starting a conversation on protecting and not infringing on the “Constitutional rights” of the people to keep and bear arms, and that right shall not be infringed. I would dare to offer that the good commissioner’s reasons for his reluctance to the idea of Idaho County as a sanctuary county protecting the Second Amendment are not devoid of valid concerns. Our real adversaries are Marxist radicals who have laid claim to the Democrat Party, and whose leadership is hell-bent on destroying not only our rights to keep and bear arms but every other God-given right stated in our Constitution and Bill of Rights. According to them, the only rights that allow for individual freedom and liberty will come from them.
The fundamental truths that form the foundation of human nature are being undermined. From critical race theory to the insane idea that young men should be able to compete against young women because they identify as a girl are an affront to reality and truth. The first of these self-evident truths being that we were created by God and endowed by Him with certain and defined unalienable rights.
These very statements would get me banned from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and I would dare say many Democrats would applaud the action to silence my right to freedom of speech. What has happened to the ability to engage in the arena of ideas and debate them?
There is no search for truth today in what the Democrat Party espouses because they do not wish to discern the truth that is outside of what government will determine as the truth. Their party platform at the national convention even removed any reference to God.
Yes, we are in a battle for truth, and I believe Commissioner Brandt is seeking that; we have an opponent and it is not the good commissioner.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.