Last week, I received word that a person in my congregation tested positive for COVID19 with symptoms to prove it. The adage my wife and I came to adapt earlier in the year proved true, “I’m done with decision-making in 2020.” We made the decision to keep the church open, informing congregants of the situation and trust they will make decisions with the information.
I write this letter obviously informed by personal experiences. Nobody, from the President of the United States to the single mother with kids to worry about, has ever experienced a 2020. I have not been exemplary as leader or citizen at all times in 2020. I have been angry, disagreeable to superior ordinances, and sometimes “law-breaking,” in that I’ve ignored mandates at times in public places. As a leader, I’ve felt convicted.
My one advice: show grace. The Bible tells us, “Obey your leaders and submit to them, for they are keeping watch over your souls, as those who will have to give an account. Let them do this with joy and not with groaning, for that would be of no advantage to you,” (Hebrews 13:17). Reading around this verse will reveal it’s not a principle for all leaders in all locations under all circumstances, of course. But like most proverbs, it is a general principle that I think deserves some consideration in 2020.
Sure, some may be using 2020 to their draconian advantage. Sure, some may be ignoring 2020 because they think for the most part all people fall under the category I just listed. Whatever your position on whatever decision made by whatever leader concerning whatever situation, show grace.
Kevin Davis
Pastor, Woodland Friends Church
