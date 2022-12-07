During the Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War, I sustained substantial hearing damage caused by “incoming” - mostly 60 MM and 82 MM mortar fire, along with RPGs. The concussion from explosives causes substantially more harm than small arms.

About 15 years ago, I filed three separate claims for hearing loss, tinnitus, and hyperacusis (extreme sensitivity to sharp, loud, and sudden noises). All claims were denied based on my “discharge hearing exam” supposedly conducted at Ft. Know, Ky. However, I never had a hearing exam prior to discharge. Enter my State Veteran’s Service Officer, Joe Reiner.

