During the Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War, I sustained substantial hearing damage caused by “incoming” - mostly 60 MM and 82 MM mortar fire, along with RPGs. The concussion from explosives causes substantially more harm than small arms.
About 15 years ago, I filed three separate claims for hearing loss, tinnitus, and hyperacusis (extreme sensitivity to sharp, loud, and sudden noises). All claims were denied based on my “discharge hearing exam” supposedly conducted at Ft. Know, Ky. However, I never had a hearing exam prior to discharge. Enter my State Veteran’s Service Officer, Joe Reiner.
Having seen many “questionable” service records, Joe reviewed five hearing exams in my 201 file noting many inconsistencies. One showed hearing improvement! Others showed equal ratings across categories, a statistical impossibility! Joe initiated the third claim which was denied, and persuaded me to appeal directly to the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
On appeal, Joe argued that the hearing exams were at best faulty, and at worst, simply bogus. Merri, my wife of 51 years, who has known me since my return from Vietnam in 1969, also testified. Joe’s testimony, combined with my wife’s corroboration of a steady decline in my hearing, swung the pendulum in our favor.
So, what about the “bogus records?” My hunch is the huge volume of discharges during and following the Vietnam War led to a “paper jam” which caused corners to be cut to save money and to keep the paper flowing.
Many veterans have been wrongfully denied benefits because of faulty records and ineffective representation. If you think you have been wrongly denied, please don’t give up. The American Legion is the best place to go for expert advice in filing claims for service-connected disabilities.
Joe Riener’s knowledge, competence, and persistence resulted in a positive outcome. His commitment to veterans, and unwillingness to quit when he is in the right is exemplary! Joe, Merri and I salute you. Thank you for your service, and happy Veterans Day!
