Well, Al, I find it hard to believe you would attack Steve Koehler [June 8 issue] for invoking his uncle and his war death to uphold democracy in defense of Priscilla Giddings. It seems ludicrous you would use Giddings’ war record as a defense, yet condemn Koehler for using his uncle who, by the way, died in defense of his country. I also find it hard to believe you, an old H.R. guy can defend Giddings after what she did to that young lady intern who her legislative friend tried to rape, then lied to the committee that she never published her name publicly and was censured and removed by her fellow legislatures from the H.R. committee she served on for the despicable act.
I personally am pleased Giddings lost her reelection bid as I found her totally unresponsive when contacted regarding public issues I thought she should address, and not even an acknowledgment of my inquiry. She was arrogant as hell. The same goes for Crabgrass, uh Crabtree, who was too busy making a name for himself by attacking Critical Race Theory, which would never be taught in schools anyway, instead of working on making the internet accessible to rural users like he should have.
As for your criticism of President Biden, people in glass houses should never throw rocks. If you think that treasonous, narcissist Trump, who violated the constitution at every turn and saw himself as a king who people should bend a knee and pay homage to, who let thousands of Americans die because of his incompetence in dealing with the Covid virus, tried to overthrow a duly elected democratic government, and avoided the draft because of nonexistent bone spurs, it’s you who should apologize.
Ted Sellitti
Kooskia
