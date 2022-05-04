A few comments, please, relating to Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt’s political opinion letter published [issue April 27].
While I’m not sure what specific “false campaign rhetoric” Skip was referring to, I feel certain that, for so long as any type of democratic government has operated on our planet, interparty and interpersonal ideological wars have forever raged over the issues of the day.
But interactive, independent-minded (admittedly imperfect) human beings that we are, why can’t we see all this as just normal, necessary, and even healthy?! How else can any sure-to-be-impacted public make up its mind about persons and issues, except through hearing and weighing diverse options, however “stingingly” some might need to present?
Skip’s point about the importance of “fact-checking” is certainly legitimate. But then, let us not overlook that quip about, “who’s checking the fact-checkers,” bringing us right back to square one, in terms of our personal, individual accountability.
And here’s a question, Skip: Have we become politically soft in this generation? How about we look back two or three centuries to some of those most vicious political wrangling that typically went on, right in the very founding and beginnings of our republic? Somehow, the people and their political reps survived all those battles. So, let’s not be so afraid of reasoned controversy in our own day.
What then should be our major and lasting concern? The principles of truth, honor, integrity, altruistic service, and strict fidelity to the immutable natural law and to our constitutions. If everyone seeking political office will put these values first, and if the people will hold their respective officials to them, we can all do just fine, both as Idahoans and proud Americans!
Carol Asher
Kamiah
