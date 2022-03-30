Dr. Matt Told submitted a very good opinion piece printed in the March 16 issue of the Free Press. He made a civil argument for why we should all feel terrible about the failure of the school levy.
I don’t feel terrible; I am quite happy. The vote was a resounding success. It was not a failure. The property owners in this district have said “no,” again, to the liberals on our school board.
It would have cost me over $500 extra in taxes if it had passed. How would Dr. Told feel if a lawyer from Boise were to tell him, “You must pay $500 for my child’s private schooling, or I will confiscate your house.”
Told would object to this ridiculous demand, “Why should I pay for your child’s education?” Bingo!
Idaho has never spent one cent to educate me or any member of my family. I’ve lived here nearly 50 years and paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in various taxes during that time (a large part going to public schools).
I do not accept your premise that I am responsible for further educating your children. I do not accept your premise that $16,000 per student is “partially funded.”
Dr. Told asked, “why would we want to give up our local control and ask the state to fully fund education?” Why wouldn’t we expect the state to “fully” fund state-funded schooling? Duh. Besides that, how does confiscating $500 from me offer me more control? The levy has nothing to do with “control” unless you mean using a “no” vote to control overspending and overtaxing.
If Dr. and Mrs. Told want the schools to have more money, we encourage them to donate generously to the schools.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
